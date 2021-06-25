ACE appoints interim CEO

Laurence Brett

Aecom’s Laurence Brett has agreed to step into the breech on a part-time and temporary basis.

Another Aecom man has stepped into the vacancy of ACE chair which also suddenly appeared.

ACE chief executive Hannah Vickers handed in her notice in April, just two and a half years into the job, to take on a new role created especially for her – chief of staff to Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds. She joins Mace next month.

Laurence Brett, vice-president for global capability at Aecom, will work two to three days a week to support the ACE, its staff and its members through the transition period between Hannah Vickers and her successor.

The ACE board has also seen some changes with Stantec’s Paul Reilly resigning as chair prematurely. At an exceptional board meeting, vice chair Dave Beddell, another Aecom director, was elected to the position until the end of December.

Dave Beddell said the search for a new chief executive was continuing. “The permanent recruitment process is progressing well and I hope to share more news soon.”

