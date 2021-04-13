ACE chief exec resigns to join Mace

Hannah Vickers

Hannah Vickers has been chief executive of the Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE) since September 2018 but is now leaving to join Mace in July.

As chief of staff to Mark Reynolds – a newly created postion for her – the primary task will be helping to embed corporate strategy across the group, with a focus on sustainability, digital technology and pushing the use of prefabricated building components.

She will be expected to take on relationships with target clients and senior industry and government stakeholders. Internally, she will lead a number of major internal change programmes, drive operational efficiency across Mace and work closely with the executive board.

Hannah Vickers has previously worked with Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds on the Construction Leadership Council. As ACE chief executive, she took a lead role in the creation of ConstructZero, an industry programme to address carbon emissions in construction.

Before joining the ACE, she was in charge of public affairs at the Institution of Civil Engineers. Earlier in her career, she had 10 years with the Environment Agency and then joined Infrastructure UK in the Treasury.

Mark Reynolds said: "Our new 2026 business strategy has set some very bold and ambitious goals for Mace over the next five years; and our focus now must be bringing our plans to life across the organisation; driving organic growth in our target markets and embedding our new purpose and priorities.

"Hannah is a highly effective leader who has delivered a number of major industry change programmes over her time at ACE, and has advised ministers at HM Treasury on infrastructure delivery policy. I’m thrilled that she is joining the business at such an important time and I look forward to working with her to realise our ambitions."

ACE chair Paul Reilly said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Hannah for her huge contribution and wish her all the best in her new role. Successfully navigating the organisation through the pandemic, she leaves ACE in an excellent position – financially robust, with a strong pipeline of impactful projects and an influential voice with policymakers.

“I will be working with the board to find a new CEO who can build on these firm foundations to further grow ACE’s influence across the UK."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk