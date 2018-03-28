ACE chief quits for FIDIC job

The Association for Consultancy & Engineering is looking for a new chief executive, with Nelson Ogunshakin moving on.

After 14 years in the role, Nelson Ogunshakin is leaving the Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE) to become chief executive of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), replacing Enrico Vink who is retiring.

Dr Ogunshakin is joining the ACE’s advisory board, however, as vice chair.

ACE chairman Mathew Riley, managing director of Ramboll UK, said: “On behalf of ACE’s members, the board, advisory board and entire staff, I would like to thank Nelson for his outstanding contribution to the transformation and development of ACE over the last 14 years. His achievements and unflinching dedication to the organisation have been both remarkable and inspiring.

“He has successfully positioned ACE at the top table where it has been able to influence government, investor, developer and stakeholder decisions on infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable future for our industry. We wish Nelson the very best in his new role as chief executive officer of FIDIC and look forward to working with him in our on-going efforts to promote the business interests of professional consultancy and engineering companies globally.”

Dr Ogunshakin said: “I have seen many progressive changes during my time at ACE, but the one constant has been the regard in which the association is held by its members, by government and by our many stakeholders in the construction and infrastructure sector.”

He added: “ACE is one of the best-run business associations in the UK and leading it has been an enormous privilege and an amazing experience.”