News » UK » ACE chief quits for FIDIC job » published 28 Mar 2018
ACE chief quits for FIDIC job
The Association for Consultancy & Engineering is looking for a new chief executive, with Nelson Ogunshakin moving on.
After 14 years in the role, Nelson Ogunshakin is leaving the Association for Consultancy & Engineering (ACE) to become chief executive of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), replacing Enrico Vink who is retiring.
Dr Ogunshakin is joining the ACE’s advisory board, however, as vice chair.
ACE chairman Mathew Riley, managing director of Ramboll UK, said: “On behalf of ACE’s members, the board, advisory board and entire staff, I would like to thank Nelson for his outstanding contribution to the transformation and development of ACE over the last 14 years. His achievements and unflinching dedication to the organisation have been both remarkable and inspiring.
“He has successfully positioned ACE at the top table where it has been able to influence government, investor, developer and stakeholder decisions on infrastructure, ensuring a sustainable future for our industry. We wish Nelson the very best in his new role as chief executive officer of FIDIC and look forward to working with him in our on-going efforts to promote the business interests of professional consultancy and engineering companies globally.”
Dr Ogunshakin said: “I have seen many progressive changes during my time at ACE, but the one constant has been the regard in which the association is held by its members, by government and by our many stakeholders in the construction and infrastructure sector.”
He added: “ACE is one of the best-run business associations in the UK and leading it has been an enormous privilege and an amazing experience.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 28 Mar 2018 (last updated on 28 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- When the architect gets carried away
- Landmark ruling finds against payroll company deductions
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Click here to browse all articles