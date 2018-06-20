ACE selects new chief executive

Hannah Vickers

Nelson Ogunshakin is joining the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) in Geneva in September. Hannah Vickers will take over at the ACE on 11th September 2018.

Hannah Vickers, a chartered civil engineer, graduated from the University of the West of England in 2006. She worked for the Environment Agency from 2011 to 2015 before joining the Treasury for 18 months to work on infrastructure planning. She also advised foreign governments on their infrastructure programmes.

In August 2017 she joined the Institution of Civil Engineers as head of policy and external affairs. After a year at the ICE, she is now moving to the ACE.

ACE chair Mathew Riley, who is UK managing director of Ramboll, said: “Despite a strong shortlist, the board had no hesitations in offering Hannah the role as chief executive and we are delighted that she will lead ACE on behalf of its members.

“Her background as a civil engineer and as an advisor on some of the country’s largest infrastructure projects, as well as extensive government experience, means she is the ideal person to take ACE forward and to help it continue to champion infrastructure at the highest levels.

Hannah Vickers said: “I am delighted to be taking over at ACE as we enter an exciting and evolutionary period for the consultancy and engineering industry with new opportunities across UK and international markets. I look forward to working with our talented staff and the full range of our members to build further success in the coming years.”