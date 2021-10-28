Acquisition takes RGB into Plymouth

Perrys is now part of RGB

The Independent Builders Merchant Group (IBMG), set up by Cairngorm Capital Partners, has taken over Perrys Builders Merchants Ltd, a one-branch builders’ merchant in Plymouth, set up in 2000.

The acquisition of Perrys builds up IBMG's footprint in the southwest, where it is led by Rawle Gammon & Baker (trading as RGB), acquired in February this year. The company said that extending RGB’s reach into Plymouth had been a long-standing objective.

Perrys will become part of the RGB group.

Mark Periton, founder and owner of Perrys, will stay with the business, working with RGB managing director Andy Gamble and chief executive Kevin Fenlon. For Mark Periton, aged 64, selling the business “resolves future succession”, the sale announcement said.

Andy Gamble said, “We are delighted to welcome Mark and Perrys to the group. We have known one another for over 30 years and have much in common so this is a strong and logical partnership. Geographically, this is hugely complementary so we are delighted to be able to strengthen the provision of our services in Plymouth and the surrounding South Hams area.”

Mark Periton said, “The team and I are proud of all that we have built to date but we recognise that our company will be able to achieve much more as part of a larger group. Partnering with RGB will facilitate this growth and we look forward to continuing this success story together.”

Last week IBMG acquired Sussex Plumbing Supplies in southeast England.

Perrys' yard in Plympton

