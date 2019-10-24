Acquisition takes Hydrock into Yorkshire

MRB managing director John McElwee (left) and Hydrock chefi executive Brian McConnell

Founded in 2007, MRB has a 20-strong team delivering building services design and environmental engineering consultancy services on schemes across the UK.

Hydrock said that the acquisition strengthened its energy and sustainability offering in the built environment as well as adding a base in Yorkshire.

Hydrock chief executive Brian McConnell said: “This is a great strategic move for both Hydrock and MRB. It provides us with a base in a key geographic location giving access to the strong property development market in and around Leeds and across Yorkshire. It also enables MRB to realise their growth plan which is fuelled by the strong relationships they have established over the past 12 years with a high calibre set of clients.”

MRB had been co-owned by managing director John McElwee with his colleagues Mark Roberts and John Blanchard on a 40:30:30 basis.

Managing director John McElwee said: “I am very proud of the business we have developed at MRB. Joining Hydrock, a well-respected, employee-focused company, is the perfect next step for the ambitions of our team and the growth of our client offer. I’ve got to know several of the Hydrock senior team over the past few months, and the obvious synergies in our staff culture and client approach makes me very excited for the future.”

John McElwee will continue to lead what is now Hydrock MRB as a separate operating division within Hydrock.

Hydrock head office is in Almondsbury, Gloucestershire. It has about 450 staff across offices in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Southampton and now Wetherby.

