ACS and Itinera subsidiaries win US metro contract

The US$213.7m (£164m) contract will be carried out by Potomac Yard Constructors, a joint venture of Itinera subsidiary Halmar International and Schiavone Construction, which is part of ACS Group.

“We look forward to the construction of the Potomac Yard Metro Station, an exciting project that will provide jobs and expand transit options for the fastest-growing part of the Alexandria community,” said Metro general manager Paul Wiedefeld. “Once complete, the station and surrounding development will create a thriving community, connected by transit, where people can enjoy seamless access to jobs, education, stores, restaurants and entertainment options – both on site and throughout the region.”

“For more than 40 years, our community has explored and worked towards the possibility of adding a Metro station in Potomac Yard,” said city manager Mark Jinks. “The selection of a contractor brings us one major step closer to making this long-standing goal a reality. The new station will improve neighborhood walkability and transit options while reducing traffic congestion. We look forward to working with the community in the coming months to finalize the details of the station design.”

Construction of the station is expected to begin in spring 2019, with completion by late 2021 or early 2022.