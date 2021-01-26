Aecom COO quits to join Kier

David McKenzie

David McKenzie joins Kier from consultant Aecom, where he has been chief operating officer for its Europe, Middle East & Africa Construction Services business since 2013. Before joining Aecom he had spent 23 years with Bovis/Lendlease.

He starts at Kier in February 2021 to take on the role of managing director of Regional Building London with a focus on strategic development and long-term growth of the business in London.

Liam Cummins, group managing director of Kier Construction, said: “This is a key senior appointment for our construction business and I look forward to working with David as part of our senior leadership team. David brings strong operational leadership capability and will lead our long-term plans for growing our business in London which continues to be a priority market for our business.”

David McKenzie said: “Kier is a fantastic organisation. With its deep pool of talent, remarkable track record and strong customer base, I am very excited about having the opportunity to work with the team and lead the London business into the next stage of its strategic development.”

