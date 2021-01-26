Aecom COO quits to join Kier

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed January 27 2021

22 hours Kier Construction has appointed David McKenzie as managing director of its Regional Building London division.

David McKenzie joins Kier from consultant Aecom, where he has been chief operating officer for its Europe, Middle East & Africa Construction Services business since 2013. Before joining Aecom he had spent 23 years with Bovis/Lendlease.

He starts at Kier in February 2021 to take on the role of managing director of Regional Building London with a focus on strategic development and long-term growth of the business in London.

Liam Cummins, group managing director of Kier Construction, said: “This is a key senior appointment for our construction business and I look forward to working with David as part of our senior leadership team. David brings strong operational leadership capability and will lead our long-term plans for growing our business in London which continues to be a priority market for our business.”

David McKenzie said: “Kier is a fantastic organisation. With its deep pool of talent, remarkable track record and strong customer base, I am very excited about having the opportunity to work with the team and lead the London business into the next stage of its strategic development.”

