Aecom expands its programme management business

Ambrose McGuire

Ambrose McGuire is program management regional business line leader for Europe & India. In this new role, he will be responsible for leading the growth of Aecom’s Program Management business in the region, expanding the company’s advisory and technical capabilities for major infrastructure programmes.

McGuire has more than 35 years of programme management experience across the transportation, water and environment sectors. He joined Aecom last month from Jacobs and is based in the UK. At Jacobs, he was most recently seconded to HS2, leading the integrated project team for Contract C2/3 of the central section of Phase 1. He joined CH2M Hill, which was later acquired by Jacobs, in 2017 and acted as program director for work on the Lower Thames Crossing and Metrolinx program in Toronto, Canada. Before joining Jacobs, he was based in Qatar where he was senior advisor to the government infrastructure agency Ashghal, overseeing the delivery of US$190bn-worth of infrastructure programs.

Colin Wood, Aecom’s regional chief executive, Europe and India, said: “With increasingly larger-scale infrastructure opportunities across Europe and India, Ambrose takes on a critical new role that will enhance our programme management offer and better support our clients’ needs on large, complex programmes. He brings extensive global experience in the leadership and delivery of major infrastructure to Aecom and our clients.”

McGuire added: “We’re witnessing exciting times in the infrastructure sector. Delivery of major capital programs is changing, and investors demand that success is measured in new and relevant ways. Aecom is growing its global programme management business to meet the increasing size and scope of our clients’ biggest challenges. It is an exciting time to be joining the business and I very much look forward to bringing together Aecom’s broad range of capabilities to support our clients through the lifecycle of their projects.”

