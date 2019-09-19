Aecom joins Bangor Waterfront project

Bangor harbour

The project aims to provide new public realm along 2.2 miles of seafront and new paths to better link town and coast.

Plans include improvements to Pickie Park to make it “a family visitor attraction of national significance”. Ballyholme beach is also in line for makeover and so is the yacht club.

Aecom is leading a team for the Bangor Waterfront project that also includes Hemingway Design, Savills and Jettora. Their initial work includes seeing how else the seaside town can be made more attractive to visitors.

Aecom director Patrick Clarke said: “Building on the ambitious waterfront plan for Bangor, our team brings a breadth of multidisciplinary expertise to further develop this vision, creating a masterplan that will secure long-term tourism and economic benefits for the town and a business case to support future investment in Bangor. Our team will deliver an integrated design approach including masterplanning, architecture, landscape and public realm design, transport, engineering, tourism planning, economics and sustainability services, with creative input from Hemingway Design and its impressive track record in coastal regeneration.”

Mayor of Ards & North Down, Bill Keery, said: “The appointment of Aecom, and its wider team, is a critical step forward in our plans to regenerate Bangor. They bring a wide range of experience, including the delivery of international coastal regeneration projects, to the table and I have no doubt will challenge and refine our thinking as we progress this very exciting project.”

In June the council appointed Bangor Marine, a joint venture of Farrans Construction and developer Karl Group for a £50m regeneration of the Queen’s Parade area of Bangor.

