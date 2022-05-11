Aecom loses O’Donnell to Mace

Rachel O’Donnell

Rachel O’Donnell will lead Mace Consult’s retrofit new business function and direct its growth strategy, Mace said.

She joins from Aecom’s environment team, where she was business unit director for the ground, energy and transactions division.

Mace Consult managing director Daniel Easthope said: “Against the challenges of addressing the climate emergency and looming building safety changes, all industries and businesses need to reimagine their estates to make them fit for the future. These are not future problems – we must all act now.

“The opportunities of retrofit services to shore our clients against these risks are clear and will be essential in achieving our 2026 Business Strategy targets. Rachel will play a key part in growing our retrofit business and support our clients in being forward looking and delivering positive, sustainable change.”

James Low

Mace has also appointed a new ‘head of responsible business’. James Low, who has been with Mace for eight years, takes over from Isabel McAllister, who has led the responsible business division of Mace for the last 10 years. James Low previously worked on Mace’s ecological and carbon reduction strategies.

