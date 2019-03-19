Aecom northern director moves to Faithful & Gould

Phil Davies

Phil Davies joins the SNC-Lavalin subsidiary from Aecom, where he was the director and PPC (program, cost, consultancy) lead for the north of England.

At Faithful & Gould, he will be responsible for leading the property arm of the business in Leeds, strengthening relationships and developing new business.

“The Leeds region is currently experiencing the largest growth in private sector jobs in the UK, presenting a great opportunity for the property industry,” he said. “With a real enthusiasm for regeneration and placemaking, ranging from education and community venues to entertainment areas, as well as office and residential facilities, I look forward to working with Faithful+Gould to grow an already thriving business, and to realise the potential of the Leeds region in line with the Leeds City Region strategy.”

Phil Thwaite, director of Faithful & Gould’s Leeds office, said: “Phil’s strong collaborative approach, and experience in a range of sectors including residential, commercial development and manufacturing, complements our existing expertise and will prove invaluable as he helps drive the growth of our business. With a proven track record in key account and client management, Phil will undertake a central role in our five-year growth plans for both the region and on a national scale.”

Faithful & Gould’s projects in Leeds include the Leeds integrated station masterplan, Temple Works, the refurbishment of the Department of Health & Social Care offices at Quarry House and the new Creative Arts building for Leeds Beckett University.