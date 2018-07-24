Aecom promotes transport director

Colin Wood

He now leads a division with more than 8,500 staff in 50 countries working in the transportation, water, ports and power sectors.

He takes over from Richard Robinson, who has joined HS2 Ltd as chief operating officer. [See separate report here.]

A former RAF wing commander, Colin Wood has a background in defence, transportation and construction. He joined Aecom as UK & Ireland managing director for transportation a year ago from the Airtanker PFI consortium, where he was managing director in charge of rescuing the largest PFI project in the defence sector. Before that he was chief executive of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO).

Prior to this he worked at Transport for London, in charge of 2012 Olympic Games preparations.

Aecom EMIA chief executive Lara Poloni said: “Colin’s appointment is an important step forward for our civil infrastructure business. The leadership and experience he brings are second to none. In his time at Aecom he has already shown himself to be a great role model with a deep understanding of the business.

“He has a strong affiliation with our people and an extensive network of contacts which will be invaluable as we drive growth in key markets such as aviation, oil and gas and transit. His leadership will also be vitally important for positioning Aecom for exciting opportunities in the Middle East and across the rest of the region.”