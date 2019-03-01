TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Fri March 01 2019

Aecom brings in new MD

5 hours Construction consultant and project management firm Aecom has recruited Mark Southwell from Jacobs to be its new managing director, civil infrastructure for the UK and Ireland.

Mark Southwell
Mark Southwell

Mark Southwell takes charge of Aecom’s transportation and water, ports and power teams.

A civil engineer by profession, he has 30 years’ experience in the transportation sector working as a client, consultant and contractor.

He joins Aecom from Jacobs where as a vice president he was responsible for leading around 900 people in the rail and geotechnical unit working on projects including HS2 and Crossrail. An experienced and well-respected leader,

Aecom UK&I chief executive David Barwell said: “We’re delighted that Mark is joining Aecom, his strong market presence and passion for organisational development will be a real asset for our integrated civil infrastructure business. His initial focus will be to ensure we have a clear and executable vision and appropriate growth strategy for the UK and Ireland.

“With a history of working on major projects such as HS2, Crossrail, Thames Tideway and the Lower Thames crossing, I look forward to seeing the positive impact his experience and leadership has on our teams, inspiring our people to reach their full potential and driving growth for our organisation.”

