Aecom brings in new MD

Mark Southwell

Mark Southwell takes charge of Aecom’s transportation and water, ports and power teams.

A civil engineer by profession, he has 30 years’ experience in the transportation sector working as a client, consultant and contractor.

He joins Aecom from Jacobs where as a vice president he was responsible for leading around 900 people in the rail and geotechnical unit working on projects including HS2 and Crossrail. An experienced and well-respected leader,

Aecom UK&I chief executive David Barwell said: “We’re delighted that Mark is joining Aecom, his strong market presence and passion for organisational development will be a real asset for our integrated civil infrastructure business. His initial focus will be to ensure we have a clear and executable vision and appropriate growth strategy for the UK and Ireland.

“With a history of working on major projects such as HS2, Crossrail, Thames Tideway and the Lower Thames crossing, I look forward to seeing the positive impact his experience and leadership has on our teams, inspiring our people to reach their full potential and driving growth for our organisation.”