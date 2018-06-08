Aecom signs second Chinese agreement

The two companies have already worked on the US$1.2bn Metropolis development in Los Angeles

The latest agreement is with Shanghai Greenland Construction Group, a subsidiary of Greenland Group, a publicly-listed, Fortune Global 500 company that is among China's largest The new memorandum of understanding (MOU) involves strategic cooperation between Aecom and Greenland in order to explore long-term, joint opportunities for integrated delivery projects China and globally.

Last week, Aecom had announced a joint venture with Fosum to target transit-oriented development project opportunities to complement the country’s growing long-distance rail network (link opens in new tab).

Under the terms of the MOU, Aecom and the Greenland unit plan to coordinate on major construction projects where integrated consultancy and comprehensive construction services are critical to ensure successful delivery.

Over the years, the companies have collaborated on five developments around the world, extending their reach beyond China, and with projects that have been successively larger and more complex. In the United States, for example, the two companies delivered the mixed-use, US$1.2 billion Metropolis development in downtown Los Angeles, the first phase of which opened in 2016. The latest project agreement between the two firms is for the construction of the London Spire, planned to be the tallest residential development in Western Europe.

"Our cooperation with Greenland, which has thrived over several years, creates a strong foundation to explore an even wider universe of future opportunities," said Daniel McQuade, president of Aecom's Construction Services group. "Aligning our capabilities and resources more closely through the structure of the MOU we signed today enables us to provide a truly differentiated offering of integrated services, in a flexible and reliable manner."

Tong Sun, executive vice president of Greenland Holdings Group, said: “The successful relationship we have with Aecom grows because it is built upon just that – success. With China's domestic construction industry expanding further and Chinese construction companies seeking to participate in more projects around the world, we foresee great potential for our offerings now and in the years to come."