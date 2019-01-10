Aecom team to design new eye hospital

Image of the proposed facility courtesy of Aecom / Penoyre & Prasad / White Arkitekter

The appointment follows a six-month design competition led by the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The new joint facility at St Pancras Hospital in London will bring together clinical care, research and education. The plan is that all services provided at Moorfields Eye Hospital on City Road and the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology on Bath Street will relocate to the new facility.

If approved, the new facility could be open to patients in 2025/26.

The Aecom team has been working on its preliminary design proposal since being shortlisted for the competition in September 2018. Focused on maximising collaboration and knowledge exchange, the flexible and adaptive design includes an ‘oriel’ at its centre, intended to be the social heart of the building and enabling interaction between patients, clinicians and researchers. It is inspired by the Moorfield Eye Hospital crest ‘Fiat Lux’ (‘let there be light’).

Aecom will act as lead designer and also provide civil, structural and building services engineering, as well as other specialist consultancy services. Penoyre & Prasad will be the lead architect, setting the overall design strategy and the architectural vision for the building. White Arkitekter will be responsible for designing the interiors and external landscapes.

David Probert, chief executive of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It was a privilege to be on the evaluation panel of the five shortlisted design teams for Oriel. The quality of all entries was extremely high.

“Aecom’s award-winning team was selected due to its exemplary innovation and creativity, outstanding design quality, and previous experience in delivering health, research and education facilities across the UK.”

Aecom technical director Dale Sinclair said: “Our design for the proposed facility is focused on maximising collaboration and knowledge exchange, with an ‘oriel’ at the building’s centre enabling greater interaction between patients, clinicians and researchers. The facility’s public spaces would create a new urban realm that will connect seamlessly with the ongoing renaissance of the King’s Cross area of London.”