Aecom to advise Ulster highways DBFO

Aecom has landed a contract to provide technical advisory services to a PFI highways scheme in Northern Ireland.

Aecom has been appointed by Highway Management (City) Ltd as technical advisor for major maintenance on DBFO Package 1 (DBFO1) around Belfast.

Highway Management (City), ultimately owned by Luxembourg-based BBGI, an infrastructure investment company, was appointed by the Northern Ireland Department for Infrastructure in 2006 for a 30-year contract for the design, build, finance and operation of the DBFO1 network.

DBFO1 covers 60km of the strategic highway network surrounding Belfast, including the M1, M2, M3, M5, M22, A8(M) and A12 corridors. Aecom will deliver the design and supervision of major maintenance for pavement, structures and associated highway infrastructure on the contract, as well as providing technical advice on asset management and lifecycle strategies.

Aecom will also work closely with the Hungarian operations and maintenance contractor, Intertoll, during the project lifespan.

Aecom associate director Richard Gamble said: “We are excited to be supporting the DBFO company on this framework, developing a customer-focused service that achieves the client’s objectives and provides a safe and functional network for the road users.”