Aecom to design Canadian water treatment plant

Aecom will deliver detailed design and recommended site upgrades for the addition of filtration at the existing plant to help improve water quality and increase access to clean drinking water for the city of Vernon and surrounding districts.

Kalamalka Lake, source of the water treated by the Mission Hill water treatment plant, has been susceptible to water quality issues caused by turbidity and seasonal algae. These problems are expected to increase with climate change.

The new project involves construction of a new water filtration system, a new building for labs and control rooms and improvements to waste handling, piping, equipment and control systems.

“We have a long history of designing water treatment facilities in the Okanagan Valley, throughout British Columbia, across Canada, and around the world,” said Ian Dyck, senior vice president at Aecom’s Canadian Water business.

“Our seasoned professionals have an exceptional understanding of how to design robust water treatment facilities while delivering on budget and within schedule. We are proud of our history of helping clients provide safe, reliable, and resilient drinking water that communities can depend on.”

Aecom’s role is expected to include detailed design drawings, tendering, estimating, inspection monitoring, technology evaluation, contract administration, and delivering documents including a start-up commissioning plan, comprehensive facility operation and maintenance manual, and standard operating procedures.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk