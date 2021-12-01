Aecom wins Qatar secondment contract

The four-year secondment contract will see more than 200 Aecom professional staff members working within Ashghal’s roads projects department. They will provide management and oversight of Ashghal’s Local Roads & Drainage Program, which is responsible for developing infrastructure designed to raise the standard of living for all residents.

Aecom’s secondees will support the further modernization and expansion of Qatar’s surface transport network.

Lara Poloni, Aecom’s president, said: “In Qatar, a high priority is being placed on infrastructure projects that enhance residential neighborhoods and improve liveability. Our work with Ashghal reflects our in-depth understanding of the challenges facing Qatar as it strives to meet the needs of current and future generations.”

“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Ashghal, as Aecom has provided engineering consultancy services for its local roads and drainage projects in the south of Qatar since 2012,” said Hamed Zaghw, Aecom’s chief executive for the Middle East & Africa. “Qatar is experiencing significant growth at all levels to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030. Through this new contract we will work alongside Ashghal to deliver sustainable infrastructure that uplifts communities and improves access for all of Qatar’s residents.”

Ashghal was established in 2004 to plan, deliver and manage all infrastructure projects in Qatar. Since then, Aecom has supported the delivery of numerous projects, including Orbital Highway, Lusail Expressway and a bus infrastructure programme.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk