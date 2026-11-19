The new module, FireView, has been developed specifically for the residential sector and provides a structured and intelligent approach to capturing photographic evidence and supporting documentation across low-rise, mid-rise and high-rise housing developments. It aims to simplify compliance processes, improve traceability and create a comprehensive digital record of fire safety measures before key elements of a building are concealed.

Unlike traditional systems that require extensive manual setup, FireView integrates with SAP assessment data already held within the AES Hub platform. This enables the system to automatically identify key project characteristics, including property type, construction method and plot configuration, removing the need for users to manually create plot information or input key project details.

It has been designed following extensive engagement with site managers and construction teams. The app guides users through the collection of photographic evidence at key construction stages, including superstructure, pre-plaster and final completion, ensuring critical fire protection measures are recorded at the appropriate time. Typical records may include cavity barriers, fire stopping, service penetrations, compartmentation details and other passive fire protection measures that can become inaccessible as construction progresses.