AFI acquires MBS spider fleet

Pete Wajner of Wilson Access (left) and Martyn Bass, former owner of MBS Access

AFI has bought the entire rental fleet of 40 tracked access platforms (which traded as Spiderlift) along with the Spiderlift trademark, goodwill, phone numbers and its website domain.

The assets join AFI’s Wilson Access business, which will use Spiderlift as a sub-brand.

Wilson Access managing director Pete Wajner said: “This is a well-balanced fleet. The 30-metre-plus tracks and hybrid units will complement our existing Wilson access track mount fleet, and allow us to offer a diverse and efficient range to meet demand, as more of our customers strive to meet sustainability objectives throughout supply chains.”

The vendor, Martyn Bass, decided to sell his Spiderlift rental business to focus on his MBS Grounds Maintenance business. He said: “We have a longstanding relationship with Pete Wajner and the AFI team at Wilson Access and we are thrilled to see the business go to a good home. The Spiderlift brand has had significant investment in recent times so it’s great to know that the Wilson team will continue to promote it. We look forward to working together with them in the future as a customer, and watching the business go from strength to strength.”

