AFI invests £12m in hire fleet

AFI company Facelift was the first to order the Aspen A-62 bridge inspection unit from Versalift

AFI has placed orders with several leading manufacturers, including Skyjack, Genie, Dingli, Niftylift, Haulotte and JLG, to increase availability of the most in-demand machines and to extend the range.

The machines will go into the hire fleets of group companies AFI Uplift (the core business), AJ Rentals (in Wales), Wilson Access and Facelift (truck-mounted hire specialists).

AFI acquired Facelift in 2019 after being bought into by Pricoa Private Capital.

AFI chief operating officer Nick Higgins said: “This latest investment will enable us to expand the capability of the entire hire fleet of MEWPs and offer a diverse and efficient range to meet demand, as more customers strive to meet sustainability objectives throughout supply chains. Over 70% of the orders placed are for electric or hybrid machines with low emissions, making them ideal for use on restricted sites, in low emission zones, specialist applications and indoor work. The new stock began to arrive in October and run through until April 2022 and will increase service levels and flexibility to our customers across the entire UK.”

