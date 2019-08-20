AFI promotes Higgins to COO

Nick Higgins

The appointment of a COO is part of a restructure following last week’s acquisition of Facelift (GB). The acquisition takes AFI’s UK rental fleet to 7,500 machines.

Nick Higgins will assume overall responsibility for AFI’s UK rental operations as well as group services. Working with him is a rental management team.

Steve Williams heads the AFI-Uplift powered access hire business; Pete Wajner, the specialist rental division; and Neil Gellender and Graham Hawkins look afterHampshire Plant & Access, which was acquired by AFI in 2015.

The move allows chief executive David McNicholas to work with chairman David Shipman on strategy and business development.

David Shipman said: “Nick has been an integral member of our senior management team for almost 13 years now and throughout that time he has always put the needs of the team first. Backed up by over 30 years’ experience in the industry he has made a success of his roles at AFI whether they have been at the sharp end of the business, or more latterly in providing invaluable support to the wider business through group services. He is a great team player and this promotion is well deserved.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk