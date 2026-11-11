AGD steps up

AGD Equipment has stepped in to act as the interim contact for SENNEBOGEN Green Line and Multi Line spare parts enquiries and orders, moving quickly to maintain machine uptime for UK operators. The temporary arrangement comes in the wake of joint administrators being appointed at major plant machinery distributor Molson Group.

Stratford-upon-Avon based AGD Equipment, which already serves as the official SENNEBOGEN Crane Line dealer for sales, parts, and service across the UK and Ireland, confirmed that it will handle parts support for the manufacturer's Green Line material handlers and Multi Line ranges until a permanent replacement dealer is appointed.

The move follows news that heavy plant dealer Molson Group and its subsidiary Molson Equipment Services lodged formal notices with the High Court signalling administration proceedings. The collapse threw the supply of spare parts and product support across Molson's extensive OEM portfolio into immediate uncertainty.

The company reported that despite generating a turnover of £333m for the financial year ending September 2024, the group recorded a pre-tax loss of £10.3m. Operating across a national network of 16 depots, Molson supported more than 95 mobile service engineers and employed around 600 staff. The group acted as a primary regional distributor for a wide selection of major brands, including Kobelco excavators, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Thwaites dumpers, Sennebogen material handlers, Bell articulated dump trucks, Merlo telehandlers, and Husqvarna demolition robots.

AGD Equipment's prompt response provides interim stability for Sennebogen operators affected by the disruption, ensuring access to essential components while longer-term dealership arrangements are finalised.