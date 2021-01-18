Aggregate Industries appoints MD

Andy Swinnerton

Andy Swinnerton now joins Aggregate Industries’ executive committee and will be responsible for growing its Aggregates business unit.

He joined Aggregate Industries in 2016 from Tarmac as a business director and now takes over from Alan Barrett, who died last year.

Andy Swinnerton is one of six managing directors on Aggregate Industries’ executive committee, alongside Chris Hudson (Asphalt), Max Colligan (Readymix), Simon Marriott (Concrete Products), Paddy Murphy (Contracting) and Barry Hope (Cement).

Also on the board are chief executive Guy Edwards, finance director John Bowater, general counsel Phillip Norah, and human resources director James Roberts. (Ten white men… although a woman, Victoria Smith, now runs the company’s Spadeoak contracting business.)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk