Aggregate Industries introduces low temperature asphalt

Aggregate Industries claims a host of benefits for its new Superlow asphalt

Superlow, formulated for use on highways, is mixed at 20-40°C lower than hot mix asphalt. As it requires less energy to manufacture than conventional asphalt, it can therefore claim a lower carbon footprint.

Aggregate Industries says that Superlow reaches trafficking temperatures quicker than conventional hot asphalt, which means that carriageways can be reopened sooner – meaning less disruption.

It also remains compactable for longer at lower temperatures, the manufacturer says, so there is more time for full compaction and thus better durability.

Jo Wilkins, head of business development for asphalt and ready mix concrete at Aggregate Industries, said: “With contractors and clients under increasing pressure to meet the government’s ambitious sustainability targets, often the first step will be specifying more environmentally-friendly construction materials.

“That’s why we've developed Superlow, a new range of low temperature asphalts which have a lower carbon footprint than traditional asphalt. As with all our products, our in-house team of technical experts will work with customers to enable quicker and more cost-effective project completion.”

