Aggregate Industries promotes Checksfield

Darren Checksfield (left) and Brian Downes

Darren Checksfield takes over the role of major projects director from Brian Downes, while the latter takes on a new role just looking after Heathrow Airport.

Darren Checksfield has been with Aggregate Industries for more than 10 years, most recently as national business development director for the contracting division. Before that, he worked in various commercial roles at Costain and Accord Highways Services, including head of marketing and business development.

Under the new structuring, Mr Checksfield will oversee commercial strategy, customer relationships, stakeholder relations and new business growth.

Brian Downes, who has been with the business for nearly 14 years and major projects director for five, is now projects director for Heathrow expansion.

