Aggregate Industries expands capacity in the northwest

The new plant

The new plant in Wythenshawe is able to provide concrete up to a rate of 200 m3 per hour from two twin-shaft mixer units. Cement and aggregates are source from Cauldon and Buxton, while ground granulated blast furnace slag (GGBS) cement filler comes in through the port at Runcorn.

Aggregate Industries territory sales manager Paul Halpin said: “With our established ready mix concrete plant in Salford running at capacity, we had to turn down projects in this rapidly developing region due to lack of resources. The addition of the new plant means we are now well positioned to meet the demands of Greater Manchester and become the supplier of choice.

“The plant is designed with efficiency in mind – with our receiving hopper minimising truck and shovel movements around site – and is able to provide the full range of Aggregate Industries’ concrete and screed portfolio. Its two loading heads make it capable of a speedy turnaround which is key for customers who wish to collect concrete.”

