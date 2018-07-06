Aggregates Industries wins £500m highways contract

Aggregate Industries – a subsidiary of LafargeHolcim - will deliver asphalt and cement bound works for Highways England's regional investment programme. The contract is for five lots under the new Category Management Framework.

Regional head Europe Marcel Cobuz said: “I am delighted that Highways England has selected Aggregate Industries to continue to work with them over the next four years. Our ongoing investment in key production and manufacturing assets around the UK, along with investments in the latest digital technologies and our people, will enable us to continue to deliver the most sustainable and high-quality pavement solutions.”

The announcement follows the recent selection of Aggregate Industries to deliver the surfacing works for the A14 from Cambridge to Huntingdon (link opens in new tab).