MCS Rental Software has introduced MCS Rent Stream AI, an artificial intelligence-powered email and communication platform built specifically for the plant and equipment rental sector.

According to the software developer, the system is designed to help hire businesses reduce the time spent managing high volumes of inbound messages. The company claims the platform can automatically read incoming emails, determine their intent and route them to designated virtual mailboxes. From there, it triggers automated workflows to handle routine administrative processes, including breakdown requests, off-hires, depot enquiries, supplier invoices and supporting documentation checks.

MCS Rental Software reports that the platform has been developed around existing hire industry operations, allowing it to recognise sector-specific terminology, depot structures, assets on hire and purchase orders.

“Rental companies receive huge volumes of emails every day across hire desks, depots, off-hire inboxes, customer care teams and accounts departments,” said Chris Clarke, chief technology officer at MCS Rental Software. “Many of those emails require repeatable actions: checking a contract, identifying an asset, validating a PO, finding missing information or replying to a customer. MCS Rent Stream AI is designed to take that manual effort away by understanding the message, applying the right workflow and helping rental teams respond faster.”

Once an email is classified into a virtual mailbox, it is processed through a configurable workflow. The company states that these workflows can gather required details, send follow-up questions to customers, cross-check data within its existing MCS-rm management software, draft replies or push completed actions directly into internal systems. If the software encounters an email it is unsure how to process, it routes the message to a discovery area where staff can review enquiry patterns and build new automated workflows.

To maintain oversight, the system includes optional human approval stages, allowing operators to choose whether actions execute automatically or pause for manual sign-off. The company claims the software can save substantial administrative time for larger organisations handling thousands of monthly messages, while offering smaller hire firms a way to speed up response times without increasing headcount.

MCS Rental Software added that it is developing the system as a broader communications tool, with future updates expected to expand beyond email into voice-led interactions.