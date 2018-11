Ainscough at work on the Trafford Park Metrolink extension recently

The cost-cutting drive sees Ainscough’s national network of depots reduced from 30 to 28, with the closure of Newcastle and Wirral.

In addition, the depots in Coventry and Dundee are being downgraded to satellite depot status.

According to reports, chief executive Janet Entwistle told staff that business was 15% down on last year.