Ainscough invests £30m in 37 new cranes

Liebherr has long been Ainscough's preferred brand

Ainscough has placed a £30m order with Liebherr GB for 37 new mobile cranes, enough to replace approximately 10% of its fleet with new models to maintain optimum age profile.

The new cranes are beginning to arrive now in the UK and are expected to have all arrived by the end of the year

Ainscough already has the largest mobile crane fleet in the UK, with close to 400 units. Last month it took delivery of the UK’s first LTM 1650-8.1 crane, Liebherr’s new Stage V compliant, eight-axle, 650-tonne class crane .

Ainscough has also ordered a range of cranes ranging from two to five axles, from 40-tonne to 230-tonne class, all Stage V compliant: the LTM 1040-2.1, LTM 1060-3.1, LTM 1090-4.2, LTM 1110-5.1 and LTM 1230-5.1.

Chief executive Peter Gibbs said: “The arrival of the LTM 1650-8.1 at the start of May was a key moment for Ainscough Crane Hire, and our investment programme demonstrates our focus on updating our fleet in order to continually improve the service we offer our customers. These latest additions and the models that will arrive over the coming months will provide a variety of lifting solutions. The new cranes also come with enhanced telematic capabilities which we are linking to a new digital platform to provide real time data for our customers.”

Liebherr GB managing director Richard Everist added: “The relationship between Ainscough Crane Hire and Liebherr is founded on our common values and a commitment to continuous improvement. Many of our recent product innovations, particularly in relation to enhanced safety, have been developed in conjunction with Ainscough, and we are delighted that this collaboration has helped to deliver safe lifting solutions along with productivity and performance gains.”

