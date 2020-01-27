  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue January 28 2020

Ainscough renews Forterra deal

22 hours Building products supplier Forterra is sticking with Ainscough Crane Hire as its preferred supplier of lifting services.

Ainscough has been re-appointed by Forterra as preferred supplier of cranes for the next three years. The work is primarily for Forterra’s Bison Precast concrete operations.

Ainscough commercial director Derek Gow said: “We’ve developed a close working relationship with the team at Forterra, and we’re very pleased to have been appointed as the company’s primary crane supplier for a further three years. The experience we’ve gained through working together, supplying over 2,000 crane hires a year, means we know exactly how to safely fulfil their requirements by good planning and communication.”

Forterra chief executive Stephen Harrison said: “Construction sites are synonymous with high-risk activities. Having safe, serviced and certified equipment is essential to Forterra and by using a reputable national supplier such as Ainscough, we have confidence that crane operators will arrive on-site with serviced equipment for maximum reliability to achieve our client’s installation dates.”

