Ainscough renews Forterra deal

Ainscough has been re-appointed by Forterra as preferred supplier of cranes for the next three years. The work is primarily for Forterra’s Bison Precast concrete operations.

Ainscough commercial director Derek Gow said: “We’ve developed a close working relationship with the team at Forterra, and we’re very pleased to have been appointed as the company’s primary crane supplier for a further three years. The experience we’ve gained through working together, supplying over 2,000 crane hires a year, means we know exactly how to safely fulfil their requirements by good planning and communication.”

Forterra chief executive Stephen Harrison said: “Construction sites are synonymous with high-risk activities. Having safe, serviced and certified equipment is essential to Forterra and by using a reputable national supplier such as Ainscough, we have confidence that crane operators will arrive on-site with serviced equipment for maximum reliability to achieve our client’s installation dates.”

