Akela wins two house-building contracts

The developments in the central belt will deliver 295 new homes, including a mix of private and affordable housing.

The first of the contracts is for the Barratt Homes development at South Fort Street in Edinburgh and will see the delivery of 115 homes in a mix of three apartment blocks with 97 apartments and 18 houses. There will be 87 homes for the private market with an additional 28 units offered as affordable housing.

The second scheme is for a Cala Homes development in East Calder, where Akela will build 180 new homes.

Akela Ground Engineering will also be on site to provide piling at both the Barratt Homes and Cala Homes sites.

Akela Group managing director Mark Markey said: “These contract wins follow on from several successful house-building projects Akela Construction and Akela Ground Engineering have delivered for house-building clients across Scotland. The demand for housing is strong and our unique mix of ground engineering and construction means we are well positioned to deliver these projects for clients. We are pleased to be working with the Cala and Barratt Homes teams to deliver this much needed housing.”

