Construction manager fired from Canadian hospital project

Alberta Infrastructure is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for a new construction manager for the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital project after terminating the services of Calgary-based Graham Construction. The new construction manager is expected to be hired by late October 2018.

“This was not a decision that was made easily,” said minister of infrastructure Sandra Jansen. “I have been clear that this project is a government priority and that’s why we are taking action to construct this hospital as quickly as possible. The actions taken today will provide greater certainty around the completion of the new hospital.”

As a result of the decision, construction activity on the site will be temporarily suspended until the new construction manager is hired and on site. Construction activity is expected to resume as soon as possible after that, probably in November.

A ‘notice of default’ was issued to Graham Construction on 30 July giving the company 15 business days to submit a proposed mitigation strategy.

Graham Construction submitted a mitigation strategy on 17 August. The government said that, after thorough review, the plan did not provide the certainty that was needed in terms of timeline and budget to complete the project. Alberta Infrastructure then terminated the services of the construction manager on 10 September.