ALE expands US presence

The opening of a permanent branch in the I-10 Energy Corridor of Houston has been accompanied by the recruitment of additional personnel and investment in new heavy lifting and transport equipment, including specialist transporters and a fleet of cranes. The new recruits include engineers, offshore specialists and sales force.

“Over the years we have established a reputation for safe and innovative heavy lifting,” said Regional Director Richard Peckover. “We can now offer a dedicated USA branch, fully focused to the local needs of the market. Unlike our competitors, we are not just an asset provider, but bring an engineering and solutions-driven approach to our clients and their projects.”