ALE tower cranes start work at Australian wind farm site

The K1650L tower cranes are working near Port Augusta in southern Australia, where they will help to power 155,000 homes. ALE said that it is the first time this type of crane has been used for wind turbine installation in Australia.

The K1650L’s compactness means the size of hardstand can be reduced by more than 50% in comparison with other cranes widely used in the wind industry, allowing cost and time savings in civil works, it said. This also helps to reduce the crane’s environmental impact – a particular benefit for Australia, where several wind farms are planned close to forested areas. Being able to significantly shorten the boom up and down area is a great contribution to overall project efficiency because less space needs to be cleared to position the crane.

ALE has been awarded a contract to install 14 WTGs at the Lincoln Gap Wind Farm site, which will begin commissioning the first of its 59 wind turbines later this year.

ALE previously utilised the K1650L cranes in Thailand to install WTGs whose hub height of 162m made them the tallest in South East Asia.

