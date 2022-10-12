Algeco lands £28m Northampton school contract

The new Northampton School for Boys will be built from 210 factory-made modules

Algeco UK, formerly Elliot, has secured a Department for Education (DfE) funded project for the offsite construction of Northampton School for Boys Multi-Academy Trust.

The £27.6m contract was secured via the MMC1 Lot 1 modular framework. Algeco is acting as principal design & build contractor and is working with Watson Batty Architects on a turnkey basis.

Algeco will begin work on site in January 2023.

A total of 210 modules will be supplied by Algeco plus a hybrid structure for the halls, to create the 1,200 place new secondary school. The first modules, being manufactured by Algeco in its Carnaby workshop in East Yorkshire, will be delivered to site in August 2023. Handover of the completed school is scheduled to take place in 2024.

