All clear for Wigan renewal

Keepmoat was selected as Wigan Council’s preferred development partner in June 2020 to regenerate the Worsley Mesnes area.

The first phase is 169 family homes across four sites known collectively as The Seasons, alongside new shops and open spaces. The four sites being redeveloped include the site of an old pub, a former Labour club and old blocks of council flats.

Of the homes being built, 42 will be affordable in partnership with registered social housing provider Jigsaw Housing.

Construction is expected to take four years to complete.

Keepmoat Homes regional managing director Gareth Roberts said: “All of the homes at The Seasons will have energy-saving and environmentally friendly features and is intended to provide an increased choice of quality homes for residents, all alongside new retail units and green open spaces to promote green and healthy lifestyles.”

Councillor Susan Gambles, Wigan Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing, said: “This redevelopment of Worsley Mesnes will breathe new life into the area, and create new housing, including affordable homes, alongside shops and open space.”

