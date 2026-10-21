Alliance Leisure starts on Huntingdon sport hub

The redevelopment of One Leisure Huntingdon aims to create a modern sport, fitness and wellbeing destination designed to support more people to be active. Plans include a 3G football pitch, padel and pickleball courts, upgraded health and fitness spaces, expanded swimming provision and improved accessibility across the leisure facilities.

The project is being delivered by Alliance Leisure, through the UK Leisure Framework, owned and managed by Denbighshire Leisure (DLL) in partnership with Huntingdonshire District Council. Investment is set to create new opportunities for local residents, schools and sports clubs, while strengthening the role of public leisure in supporting community health and wellbeing.

The council has allocated £10.3m from Community Infrastructure Levy funding to support the development.

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