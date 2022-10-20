Allison Homes recruits chief operating officer

Darren Jones

Darren Jones started his career as an apprentice carpenter and joiner in London in 1985 and rose through the ranks.

He was chairman of Persimmon’s southern region from 2007 to 2013 and then divisional managing director at Miller Homes, overseeing the Midlands and South businesses.

Allison Homes chief executive John Anderson said: “We’re delighted that Darren has chosen Allison Homes. He brings great experience of the industry and particularly of working in a private equity environment. The company has come a long way in the last year. We have completed our re-brand and invested heavily in improving quality and customer service. We remain committed to our long-term growth plans across our operating regions and will be opening a new east Midlands region shortly.”

Allison Homes changed its name from Larkfleet earlier this year following its acquisition by US investment firm Pimco in November 2021. In the year to 30th September 2021 the group had turned over £126m and made a loss of £88,000 after tax.

Darren Jones said, “Allison Homes seems to be the perfect combination of housebuilder in the current environment. Big enough to be very ambitious, but not so corporate that it forgets its customers and stifles innovation. I love the focus and financial discipline that private equity gives to a business and look forward to bringing my experience – from banging in nails on London building sites in the 1980s to managing large businesses – to help the Allison team on its journey.”

