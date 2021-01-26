Alstom buys transit engineering firm

This acquisition of California-based B&C Transit is intended to reinforce Alstom’s position in the North American signalling market. It will support Alstom’s delivery of its signalling solutions by extending its systems engineering and wayside capabilities. The acquisition will also bolster Alstom’s portfolio in North America and reinforce its presence on the west coast.

“B&C Transit’s expertise in signalling and communications engineering and design is the perfect complement to Alstom’s advanced technology solutions,” said Jérôme Wallut, senior vice president for Alstom North America. “Customers will benefit from additional resource capacity and an extensive footprint across North America that will further enable localised development, delivery and support.”

B&C Transit will be able to leverage Alstom’s worldwide presence and business development opportunities in rolling stock, services and maintenance to grow its operations. Alstom said that employees from both companies will have opportunities to further develop their skills and scopes.

B&C Transit, headquartered in Oakland, employs approximately 85 people across the United States at offices in cities including Livermore in California, and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania. It had a turnover of over US$45m (£33m) in 2020. Its portfolio of projects includes the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Central Subway project and Miami-Dade’s Metrorail control centre and systems.

Following completion of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of this year, B&C Transit will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Alstom.

