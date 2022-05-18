Alstom team wins €2.6bn Tel Aviv light rail

The €2.6bn (£2.2bn) contract was awarded to TLV Metropolitan Tramway – known as the TMT Consortium - by Metropolitan Mass Transit System (NTA). Alstom’s share is valued at €858m.

Alstom’s responsibility includes the design, engineering, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of the railway system including tracks, electrification, power supply, signalling and communication system as well as the supply of 98 Citadis XO5 trams. Electra will manage the design and construction of the civil works. System maintenance will be performed by a joint venture composed of Dan Transportation, Electra and Alstom.

“We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to support NTA in the development of the city’s urban network and serve hundreds of thousands of residents every day,” said Alstom Israel managing director Eran Cohen. “We believe access to transport is an essential factor to promote and enhance social and economic progress. Everyone benefits from better access to public transport, reduced commute times, less congestion and lower carbon emissions. Alstom and our partners Dan Transportation and Electra Ltd., believe this project will contribute to the growth of the rail ecosystem in the country and support the creation of hundreds of new jobs.”

This project is part of a transport investment plan to address Israel’s growing mobility demand. Two additional tramways will be introduced - Green and Purple - to reduce congestion in Tel Aviv and support its four million inhabitants.

The Green Line is the longer of the two, extending for over 39km and 62 stations, of which four will be underground. The line will run from north to south of the city, connecting Holon and Rishon Lezion with the centre of Tel Aviv, Tel Aviv University, the industrial and business area in western Herzliya and the business area in Kiryat Atidim. The Green Line is expected to move 76 million passengers in 2030.

The trams will operate in double units, 34 metres each with full low floor. The Citadis Xo5 trams will be designed and manufactured in Alstom’s centre of development for Citadis trams in La Rochelle. The other French sites involved are Le Creusot for bogies, Ornans for motors, and Villeurbanne for passenger information systems. In addition, Alstom’s Fez facility in Morocco will provide harnesses, and electrical cabinets and the Belgian site in Charleroi will provide electronic power with a new integrated traction and auxiliary converter and the Hesop energy-saving system.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk