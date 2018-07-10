Alstom wins Taipei metro contract

The total value of the contract awarded by the Taipei city government to Alstom and engineering and contracting services company CTCI is €378m (£334m). Alstom’s share is worth close to €220m.

Taipei Metro Line 7, also called Wanda Zhonghe Shulin Line, is a medium-capacity rapid transit line. Phase one is 9.5km long with nine stations connecting Taipei City with New Taipei City Zhonghe district and Tuchen district.

As consortium leader, Alstom will supply 19 Metropolis trains, the Urbalis CBTC driverless signalling system, a supervisory control and data acquisition system and platform screen doors. It will also work with CTCI on project management and system integration. CTCI will provide the track work, power supply, depot equipment, telecommunication and ticketing systems.