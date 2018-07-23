Alucraft targets growth under new owners

Founded in 1975, Alucraft is Ireland's leading designer, manufacturer and installer of architectural glazing systems with offices and factories in Dublin and Tamworth, UK.

Alucraft has provided the facades to many high-profile construction projects including, in the UK, the Gateway Building at Salford University, Byron House in Nottingham and Tata Steel in Birmingham.

As well as architectural glazing systems, it supplies rooflights and ventilation louvres through its wholly-owned subsidiary Williaam Cox.

Elaghmore said that it would provide financial backing to expand Alucraft’s UK operations.

Alucraft headquarters will remain in Dublin, under the continued leadership of managing director Jack McHugh.

Elaghmore founding partner Andy Ducker said: “Alucraft is a successful, profitable company which has built a market-leading position in Ireland manufacturing and supplying architectural glazing systems to some of the biggest property developments in the country. It has built its position on the quality of its work and the strength of its relationships with customers. Ireland is an exciting market with high-profile tech companies establishing headquarters there with more opportunities for Alucraft expected as financial services look to build operations in the country post-Brexit. We are excited about working with the talented team at Alucraft to help fulfil their ambitions.”

Alucraft managing director Jack McHugh said: “We are very excited about the future of Alucraft and the opportunities we see to expand the business both in Ireland and the UK. We chose to partner with Elaghmore, which has a strong record of supporting the growth of SMEs and providing non-executive expertise to add even greater value. We are looking forward to embarking on the next phase of our growth journey and building the capabilities required to expand our business, while continuing to deliver the high-quality products and services our customers are accustomed to.”

As previously reported, Elaghmore Partners also took over McPhee Mixers in May 2018.