Aluminium crane joins Marsden fleet

Marsden’s Böcker AK 37/4000

Marsden’s Böcker is an AK 37/4000 model, which has a maximum boom length of 35 metres and an optional two-metre extension for a maximum length of 37 metres.

The German-made crane has a maximum rated capacity of four tonnes, which it can lift at a radius out to five metres. The lift chart also shows capacity to handle one tonne at a 14-metre radius or 250kg at 28 metres.

Features include a fully hydraulically extendible jib, wireless remote control with automatic levelling, and fully variable positioning of individual outriggers.

Marsden’s AK 37/4000 was also supplied mounted on a two-axle 8.8-tonne carrier, with a PK 250-D personnel basket with +/- 30° side to side rotation and a maximum capacity of 250 kg at maximum working height of 30.5 metres.

Managing director Lee Marsden said: "We are extremely pleased to receive our first Böcker truck crane into our hire fleet and hope it will prove to be a great addition. The crane travels with ease and allows us to travel further for certain types of work."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk