Alun Griffiths starts work on A4119 dualling scheme

The A4119 project for Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council will provide 1.5km of dual carriageway from Coed Ely Roundabout to Llantrisant Business Park.

There will also be a footbridge south of Coed Ely roundabout, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road from a new shared community route into the village.

Alun Griffiths (Contractors), a CRH company, has a £15m contract from the council for the construction phase. UK central government has put in £11.4m from its Levelling Up Fund, in addition to funding previously committed by the council and the Welsh government.

Council leader Andrew Morgan said: “The dualling scheme is a priority investment to significantly improve local connectivity to the strategic Rhondda Gateway region, by improving traffic flow in this busy commuter area. It will unlock the former colliery site, Parc Coed-elái, which is the location of the council’s new modern business unit, with the wider site being developed by Welsh government. The scheme will also improve active travel provision for the local community at Coed Ely”.

