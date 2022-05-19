Alun Griffiths wins A4119 upgrade

Alun Griffiths has been appointed to widen the A4119 to dual carriageway from Coed Ely to Ynysmaerdy,

The main construction phase is on course to start on site in late summer 2022.

The A4119 project is designed to improve connectivity and encourage economic activity into the valleys – providing 1.5km of dual carriageway from Coed Ely Roundabout to Llantrisant Business Park. A footbridge will be put over the road south of Coed Ely roundabout.

As part of advance works, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water has diverted a sewer at Coed Ely and BT has completed significant work to its infrastructure. Having started site activity in January 2022, the council has completed its clearance work in the area too.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council director Roger Waters said: ““The dualling scheme remains a priority for the council, to significantly improve connectivity in the Rhondda Gateway region – which has previously been identified as a strategic opportunity area with the potential for economic growth. It will improve traffic flow in the busy commuter area, particularly at peak times – while important active travel improvements will also be delivered for the community at Coed Ely, via a new shared route into the village.

“Additionally at Coed Ely, the A4119 dualling will increase connectivity to the former colliery site, Parc Coed-elái – the location of the council’s new modern business unit, with the wider site being developed by Welsh government.

