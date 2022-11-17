Ambitious Greencore brings in operations director

Jon Miller

Since its takeover over by investment manager M&G at the start of this year, Passivhaus specialist Greencore Construction has £500m to invest in expansion.

Jonathan Miller joins Greencore next month. His previous role was at Tilia Homes (formerly Kier Living) where as regional managing director he oversaw the construction of around 500 homes per year. In a long career in housing and development, he has also worked at director level for Lendlease, Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley Group and Barratt.

His appointment follows that arrival of former Telford Homes chief executive Jon Di-Stefano as Greencore’s chief executive in July, with co-founder Ian Pritchett moving aside into a newly created role as growth and innovation director.

Jonathan Miller said: “I am excited to be joining the team at Greencore and I am looking forward to driving our ambitious goals for the delivery of new ‘climate positive’ homes. Throughout my 35-year career I have always had a passion for delivering sustainable developments and I believe my experience will help Greencore as it seeks to establish a new standard in house building.”

Chief executive Jon Di-Stefano said: “I am delighted that Jonathan is joining us as operations director at Greencore. He has extensive housebuilding experience covering the delivery of thousands of new homes. Greencore is targeting significant expansion and Jonathan will be responsible for ensuring we are operationally ready to achieve that whilst always maintaining first class health and safety and an exceptional level of quality.”

Based in Abingdon, Greencore was incorporated in 2013 by joint owners Ian Pritchett and Martin Pike. In January this year they sold a majority stake to M&G. [See our previous report here.]

