AmcoGiffen starts Britannia Bridge refurb

Robert Stephenson's Britannia Bridge

AmcoGiffen’s work for Network Rail focuses on the three land towers of the Victorian structure.

Britannia Bridge was designed and built by Robert Stephenson in 1850, making it the second crossing connecting the island of Anglesey with the Welsh mainland, after Thomas Telford’s original Menai Bridge.

Work to refurbish the towers on Britannia Bridge begins on Wednesday 17th February. Scaffolding will go up the sides of the towers from the rail deck level to help minimise disruption to traffic on the road. There will be no impact to rail services.

The next stage will see 36 support beams, made from fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP), hoisted into position under the 24 stone lintels at the top of the three towers.

Network Rail project director Kevin Collins said: “This bridge is not only a critical transport link but also a famous part of the north Wales’ heritage and its landscape. These important works will help to keep it looking its best and doing its job for generations to come.”

